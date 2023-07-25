The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 100 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Steer is batting .350 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 37.8% of his games this season, Steer has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (42.9%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .289 AVG .264 .382 OBP .341 .461 SLG .456 16 XBH 20 7 HR 7 29 RBI 26 37/24 K/BB 43/20 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings