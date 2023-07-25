Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 100 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Steer is batting .350 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, Steer has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (42.9%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.289
|AVG
|.264
|.382
|OBP
|.341
|.461
|SLG
|.456
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|26
|37/24
|K/BB
|43/20
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (9-5) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.063 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
