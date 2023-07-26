Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while batting .268.

Fraley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.

Fraley has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Fraley has had an RBI in 37 games this year (44.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.4%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .265 AVG .272 .323 OBP .391 .503 SLG .439 18 XBH 9 9 HR 5 31 RBI 28 31/10 K/BB 21/22 7 SB 10

