Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .181 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- In 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Votto has an RBI in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In nine games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.127
|AVG
|.256
|.294
|OBP
|.310
|.364
|SLG
|.615
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.63), 37th in WHIP (1.272), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
