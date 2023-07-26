Ahead of a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (10-13), the Washington Mystics (12-10) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 26 at Target Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mystics are coming off of an 84-69 win against the Mercury in their last game on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6.0 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is averaging a team-high 14.0 points per contest. And she is delivering 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 44.1% of her shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Natasha Cloud is averaging a team-best 6.2 assists per game. And she is delivering 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 39.0% of her shots from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.

Tianna Hawkins is the Mystics' top rebounder (5.1 per game), and she produces 7.6 points and 1.5 assists.

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -4.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.