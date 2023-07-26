The Washington Mystics (12-10) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-13) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Lynx

Washington scores just 3.7 fewer points per game (81.5) than Minnesota gives up (85.2).

Washington's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The Mystics have put together a 7-3 straight-up record in games they shoot above 45.3% from the field.

Washington's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.9%) is 3.3 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota are averaging (36.2%).

The Mystics have a 5-3 record when the team hits more than 36.2% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota averages 34.5 rebounds a contest, 1.3 more rebounds per game than Washington's average.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 87.8 points per contest, 6.3 more than their season average of 81.5.

Washington is draining 7.5 treys per contest over its last 10 games, which is 0.1 more than its average for the season (7.4). Likewise, it sports a better three-point percentage over its previous 10 contests (34.4%) compared to its season average from downtown (32.9%).

Mystics Injuries