Wednesday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (56-47) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (6-8) against the Reds and Ben Lively (4-5).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The past 10 Reds games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (48.6%) in those contests.

This year, Cincinnati has won 21 of 41 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (503 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule