The Cincinnati Reds will look to Matt McLain for continued offensive production when they take the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The favored Brewers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games. For four straight games, Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 9.9 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (48.6%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has entered 41 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 21-20 in those contests.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 55 of its 102 chances.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 28-21 22-22 34-25 37-35 19-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.