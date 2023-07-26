Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .255.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 58 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.5%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- In 40.9% of his games this season (38 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.245
|AVG
|.263
|.326
|OBP
|.347
|.365
|SLG
|.371
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.63), 37th in WHIP (1.272), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
