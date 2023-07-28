Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500 as of December 31, the Cleveland Browns aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Browns games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Cleveland totaled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in ), and it ranked 14th on the other side of the ball with 331.5 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. On the road, they were 3-6.
- Cleveland put up a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.
- Chubb also had 27 catches for 239 yards and one TD.
- Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett compiled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
