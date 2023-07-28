The Washington Mystics (12-11), on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Dallas Wings (13-10).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings are 12-10-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics have compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Washington has covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.

So far this season, 10 out of the Wings' 22 games have gone over the point total.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 22 times this season.

