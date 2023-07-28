Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) and the Cincinnati Reds (56-48) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (2-2, 4.45 ERA).

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (47.9%) in those games.

Cincinnati has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (503 total, 4.8 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule