Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Dodgers on July 28, 2023
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 98 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .251/.336/.410 on the year.
- India brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has put up 133 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .330/.411/.583 slash line on the year.
- Freeman has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a .277/.380/.561 slash line on the year.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .195 with three doubles, eight walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
