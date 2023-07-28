The field is getting smaller at the Generali Open, with Tomas Martin Etcheverry heading into a quarterfinal versus Daniel Elahi Galan. Etcheverry's odds are the best in the field at +550 to win this tournament at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Generali Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Etcheverry at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Etcheverry's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 (at 6:20 AM ET), Etcheverry will meet Galan, after getting past Guido Andreozzi 6-2, 6-2 in the last round.

Etcheverry has current moneyline odds of -250 to win his next contest versus Galan. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Etcheverry? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Etcheverry Stats

Etcheverry beat No. 240-ranked Andreozzi 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the .

Etcheverry is 24-21 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Etcheverry has a match record of 17-11 on clay over the last 12 months.

Etcheverry has played 25.2 games per match in his 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Over the past year, Etcheverry has played 28 matches on clay, and 24.2 games per match.

Etcheverry has won 23.5% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past 12 months, Etcheverry has claimed 79.9% of his service games and 28.7% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.