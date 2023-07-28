The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 58 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.4%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (30 of 94), with two or more RBI seven times (7.4%).

He has scored in 38 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .245 AVG .259 .326 OBP .342 .365 SLG .365 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 57/19 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings