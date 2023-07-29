Saturday, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan, with the first pitch at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .238.

Maile has had a hit in 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%), including multiple hits six times (14.6%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this season (17.1%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .219 AVG .268 .265 OBP .333 .328 SLG .561 3 XBH 8 2 HR 2 6 RBI 7 21/3 K/BB 9/4 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings