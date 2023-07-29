Luke Weaver will start for the Cincinnati Reds looking to slow down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +165. The contest's over/under has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (48.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 3-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 56 of its 104 chances.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 29-22 22-23 35-25 38-36 19-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.