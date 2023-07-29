Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Dodgers on July 29, 2023
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Spencer Steer and Freddie Freeman are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (beginning at 9:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Steer Stats
- Steer has recorded 102 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.362/.463 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashing .251/.336/.409 so far this year.
- India takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has collected 135 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .332/.413/.582 on the year.
- Freeman has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 107 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 65 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .277/.383/.560 so far this season.
- Betts takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .200 with three doubles, nine walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
