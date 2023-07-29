Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (102) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 64 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38 games this season (38.0%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.289
|AVG
|.265
|.382
|OBP
|.343
|.461
|SLG
|.466
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|27
|37/24
|K/BB
|46/20
|7
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Dodgers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
