The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.

In 59 of 95 games this season (62.1%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 38 games this year (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .245 AVG .260 .326 OBP .342 .365 SLG .364 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 57/19 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings