The Washington Mystics (12-12), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Dream (13-11).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mystics have covered 11 times in 23 chances against the spread this year.

Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Washington has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

A total of 12 out of the Dream's 23 games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of nine Mystics games this season have gone over the point total.

