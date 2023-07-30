Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) against the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.

The probable pitchers are Michael Grove (2-2) for the Dodgers and Graham Ashcraft (5-7) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 36, or 48%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (511 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule