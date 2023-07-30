The Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) and Cincinnati Reds (57-49) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Michael Grove (2-2) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (2-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.64 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (5-7) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.

Ashcraft is looking to record his 10th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Ashcraft will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.453) and ranks second in home runs hit (168) in all of MLB. They have a collective .247 batting average, and are 18th in the league with 867 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 578 runs.

In 2 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Ashcraft has a 10.13 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Grove (2-2) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.19 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .307 in 13 games this season.

Grove has not earned a quality start in 10 starts this season.

Grove has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

