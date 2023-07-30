Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 103 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 65 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had an RBI in 39 games this year (38.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (43.6%), including six multi-run games (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.289
|AVG
|.264
|.382
|OBP
|.341
|.461
|SLG
|.461
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|28
|37/24
|K/BB
|48/20
|7
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Grove (2-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.