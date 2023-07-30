The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 103 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 65 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had an RBI in 39 games this year (38.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (43.6%), including six multi-run games (5.9%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .289 AVG .264 .382 OBP .341 .461 SLG .461 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 29 RBI 28 37/24 K/BB 48/20 7 SB 2

