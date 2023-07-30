TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (31.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 83), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has an RBI in 22 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.269
|AVG
|.291
|.335
|OBP
|.363
|.469
|SLG
|.384
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|13
|34/13
|K/BB
|25/13
|7
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.19, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
