The Cincinnati Bengals have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the NFL as of December 31.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of six Bengals games last season went over the point total.

Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 16th, allowing 335.7 yards per contest.

The Bengals had a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last season.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and accumulated 257 yards.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson collected 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.