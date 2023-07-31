Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .194 with four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 40.6% of his 32 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (37.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (21.9%).
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.127
|AVG
|.264
|.294
|OBP
|.328
|.364
|SLG
|.604
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|15
|17/9
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 21st, 1.202 WHIP ranks 28th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
