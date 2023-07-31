Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (53-52) and the Cincinnati Reds (58-49) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-7) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (6-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (48.7%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (520 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule