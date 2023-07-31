On Monday, Will Benson (.607 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .274.

Benson has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.8% of those games.

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (21.1%), with more than one RBI in six of them (10.5%).

He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .227 AVG .317 .341 OBP .411 .467 SLG .549 8 XBH 11 5 HR 2 11 RBI 8 32/13 K/BB 22/13 6 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings