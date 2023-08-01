On Tuesday, August 1, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (53-53) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (59-49) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (11-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-6, 3.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Jake Fraley get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 28, or 56%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Cubs have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (49.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Joey Votto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.