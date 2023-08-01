Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.358/.453 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Justin Steele (11-3) for his 20th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 27 6.0 5 1 1 4 3 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 6.1 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 6.0 10 6 6 6 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 115 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.333/.396 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 89 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.365/.535 on the year.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double and two walks.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

