After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (31.8%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.2%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (27.1%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 32 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .269 AVG .289 .335 OBP .365 .469 SLG .384 16 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 15 34/13 K/BB 27/15 7 SB 10

