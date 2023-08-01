TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Reds vs Cubs
|Reds vs Cubs Odds
|Reds vs Cubs Prediction
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (31.8%).
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.2%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (27.1%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 32 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.269
|AVG
|.289
|.335
|OBP
|.365
|.469
|SLG
|.384
|16
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|15
|34/13
|K/BB
|27/15
|7
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Steele (11-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.