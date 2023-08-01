After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (31.8%).
  • Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.2%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23 games this year (27.1%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 32 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 42
.269 AVG .289
.335 OBP .365
.469 SLG .384
16 XBH 11
5 HR 2
22 RBI 15
34/13 K/BB 27/15
7 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
  • Steele (11-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2).
