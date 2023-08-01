Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks while hitting .252.

In 61.9% of his games this year (60 of 97), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had an RBI in 30 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%).

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .245 AVG .258 .326 OBP .342 .365 SLG .360 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings