Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .205.
- In 42.4% of his 33 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (24.2%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 13 games this season (39.4%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 33 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.127
|AVG
|.281
|.294
|OBP
|.339
|.364
|SLG
|.596
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|16
|17/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 112 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
