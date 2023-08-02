The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .205.

In 42.4% of his 33 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (24.2%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 13 games this season (39.4%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 11 of 33 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .127 AVG .281 .294 OBP .339 .364 SLG .596 5 XBH 8 4 HR 5 10 RBI 16 17/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings