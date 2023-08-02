On Wednesday, Nick Senzel (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .235 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Senzel has gotten a hit in 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Senzel has driven home a run in 26 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 26 games this season (39.4%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .212 AVG .260 .266 OBP .358 .327 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 3 HR 5 17 RBI 19 31/8 K/BB 21/16 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings