Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nick Senzel (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .235 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Senzel has gotten a hit in 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Senzel has driven home a run in 26 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 26 games this season (39.4%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.212
|AVG
|.260
|.266
|OBP
|.358
|.327
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|31/8
|K/BB
|21/16
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 112 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Smyly (8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 51st in WHIP (1.352), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.