Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (54-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-50) facing off at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 2.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (8-7) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (3-2).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (48.7%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a mark of 18-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (535 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule