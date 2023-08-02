How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will try to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 535 total runs this season.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.
- The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.429 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (3-2) for his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Williamson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-0
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 20-9
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Trevor Williams
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Braxton Garrett
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.