Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI (105 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .273/.358/.457 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (8-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Smyly has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 51st in WHIP (1.352), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 28 4.1 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3.2 6 5 4 5 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 6.0 8 5 5 7 1 at Yankees Jul. 8 4.0 6 4 4 3 4 at Brewers Jul. 3 3.2 4 3 3 5 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 118 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.335/.405 on the season.

Hoerner has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 49 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .317/.367/.545 so far this season.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

