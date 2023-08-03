The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.292 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Maile is hitting .241 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.8% of his games this year, Maile has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .219 AVG .271 .265 OBP .327 .328 SLG .563 3 XBH 10 2 HR 2 6 RBI 9 21/3 K/BB 10/4 1 SB 0

