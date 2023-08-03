Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Will Benson (batting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .274.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 30 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (13 of 59), with more than one RBI six times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.227
|AVG
|.315
|.341
|OBP
|.408
|.467
|SLG
|.562
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|32/13
|K/BB
|25/14
|6
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (5-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
