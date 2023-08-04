Kevin Newman -- hitting .240 with four doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .263.

Newman has gotten a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.9%).

In three games this season, he has homered (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

Newman has had an RBI in 20 games this year (30.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 65 games (36.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .248 AVG .279 .289 OBP .350 .371 SLG .394 7 XBH 12 3 HR 0 15 RBI 13 20/6 K/BB 11/11 5 SB 1

