On Friday, Spencer Steer (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 108 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 38th in slugging.

In 64.2% of his games this season (68 of 106), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.6% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (45.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .289 AVG .263 .382 OBP .339 .461 SLG .484 16 XBH 26 7 HR 10 29 RBI 33 37/24 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings