On Saturday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .203 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Votto has had a hit in 15 of 36 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits nine times (25.0%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate).

Votto has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (38.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (22.2%).

In 12 of 36 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .121 AVG .277 .292 OBP .329 .345 SLG .646 5 XBH 10 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 18/10 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings