Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Senzel (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .230 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- In 36 of 68 games this year (52.9%) Senzel has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27 games this year (39.7%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 68 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.264
|OBP
|.347
|.347
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Adon will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
