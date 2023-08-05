How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Andrew Abbott starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 130 total home runs.
- Cincinnati's .418 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Reds are 15th in MLB with a .252 batting average.
- Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (547 total).
- The Reds' .330 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.432).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Abbott (6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Abbott heads into this game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Abbott will look to collect his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 20-9
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Braxton Garrett
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Johnny Cueto
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
