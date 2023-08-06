The Los Angeles Sparks (9-18) travel to face the Washington Mystics (13-13) after dropping seven road games in a row. The matchup begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Mystics have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Sparks are 13-11-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 7-7.

Los Angeles is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, nine out of the Mystics' 25 games have hit the over.

Sparks games have gone over the point total 11 out of 27 times this season.

