Reds vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) against the Washington Nationals (48-63) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:40 PM on August 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Lyon Richardson to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 17 (60.7%) of those contests.
- This season Cincinnati has won three of its five games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Cincinnati has scored 550 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|L 20-9
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
|August 2
|@ Cubs
|L 16-6
|Brandon Williamson vs Drew Smyly
|August 3
|@ Cubs
|L 5-3
|Luke Weaver vs Jameson Taillon
|August 4
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Patrick Corbin
|August 5
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Joan Adon
|August 6
|Nationals
|-
|Lyon Richardson vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Braxton Garrett
|August 8
|Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Johnny Cueto
|August 9
|Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs Osvaldo Bido
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.