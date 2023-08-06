Lyon Richardson and Jake Irvin are the projected starters when the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals face off on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

The Nationals are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Reds (-160). The matchup's total is set at 11 runs.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -160 +135 11 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and lost both contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games. Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 10.3.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 60.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (17-11).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by bookmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-52-1).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 31-26 23-24 36-30 40-39 19-15

