Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Nationals on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props are listed for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .269/.354/.464 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has recorded 88 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .277/.346/.434 on the season.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 25 walks and 62 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .288/.332/.482 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 60 RBI (117 total hits).
- He's slashed .281/.322/.411 so far this season.
- Meneses enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
