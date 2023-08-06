The Cincinnati Reds hope to stop their five-game losing run versus the Washington Nationals (48-63), on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds will give the ball to Lyon Richardson and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.97 ERA).

Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lyon Richardson

Richardson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

This will be the first MLB start for the 23-year-old right-hander.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.

In his last outing on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up a 4.97 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.

Irvin is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Irvin is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.

Jake Irvin vs. Reds

He will face a Reds offense that ranks eighth in the league with 550 total runs scored while batting .251 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .416 slugging percentage (12th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 131 home runs (15th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Irvin has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

