Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Nationals
|Reds vs Nationals Odds
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .234.
- Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (30 of 65), with multiple hits seven times (10.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.2%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.258
|.321
|OBP
|.336
|.329
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|15
|27/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.